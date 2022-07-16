Savannah Guthrie is starting a new family trend this summer: matching swimsuits!

The TODAY co-anchor shared an adorable family photo on Instagram on Saturday, July 16. In the first snap, Savannah beamed at the camera as she posed on the deck with her husband, Michael Feldman, and their two children, Vale, 7, and Charley, 5.

To make the moment even more special, Savannah and Vale donned matching blue and white floral printed one piece swimsuits while Michael and Charley both wore a pair of swim trunks in the same shade of blue, showing off the floral patterned detail on the back pocket in the second slide of the post.

“summer calls for matching swimsuits. Or so says @sarafoster,” Savannah captioned the post, referring to the collaboration between actor Sara Foster and the swimsuit brand, Summersalt, a line of matching suits for the family.

Savannah shared the photo on her Instagram Stories as well, giving Foster another shoutout for their coordinating look in a message on the photo. In a text overlay, she added, “only one person could get this whole family in matching bathing suits @sarafoster.”

Foster shared Savannah’s post on her Instagram stories, writing, “The cutest ever omg!!”

Savannah and her family have been enjoying their fun this summer, including plenty of time spent by the pool and outside.

On Wednesday, July 6, she shared two family photos on Instagram capturing just a bit of their fun. In the first snap, she was caught in the middle of giving both of her kids a one-armed hug poolside, followed by another photo of Vale and Charley giving each other a hug.

She simply captioned the post, “summer vibes” with a sunshine emoji.

The family of four also spent the holiday together earlier this month, stretching their fun over the Fourth of July weekend together.

Savannah documented their holiday on her Instagram, posting a series of four photos to mark the occasion. In the first slide, she and Vale coordinated in their patriotic gingham dresses as they smiled for the camera. The second photo captured Savannah giving her daughter a kiss on the temple while Vale made a funny face at the camera.

To finish off the carousel post, she posted a picture of Charley lounging on a chair outside, ending it with a smiling selfie donning a headband with letters that spelled out USA.

“my little firecrackers,” she wrote in the caption. “happy fourth.”