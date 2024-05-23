Savannah Guthrie takes a FaceTime call live on air ... from her son

Savannah Guthrie’s 7-year-old son, Charley, made an adorable surprise appearance on TODAY.

“Savannah’s son is on FaceTime,” Hoda Kotb announced during a live segment on May 23. The TODAY co-anchor then held up Savannah’s phone so viewers could see Charley’s smiling face.

According to Hoda, the first grader was excited to hear the United States Navy Band Northeast perform on the show.

“You can’t blame him, the music is incredible,” Hoda said.

“But I was telling him, ‘Shhh we’re on the air!’” Savannah replied.

After the adorable moment was shared on the TODAY Instagram, fans reacted in the comments.

“This is so cute — the epitome of ‘I don’t’ care what my mom does for a living. I need to speak with her,’” one person.

Added another, "Perfect work-life balance!"

Sportscaster Erin Andrews chimed in to say she’s been in the same situation. Only she was interrupted by her sister — during the final play of the Super Bowl!

Savannah shares Charley and 9-year-old daughter, Vale, with her husband, Michael Feldman.

In 2022, Savannah told TODAY.com that she feels lucky to be sharing the anchor desk with Hoda, a fellow mother.

“There’s just a connection and camaraderie and comfort,” Savannah revealed. “If there’s a day where five minutes before air, the foremost thing on our mind is something that happened at home, we can talk about that with each other. If I need to vent, I know Hoda has an open and willing ear, and really good advice, too.”

Savannah went on to say she's taken a page from Hoda by writing notes for Vale and Charley and sticking them in their lunchboxes.

“Hoda is one of the most thoughtful and intentional parents I’ve ever come across,” Savannah revealed. “She makes sure that giving and charity and love for others is as much a part of their upbringing as eating your vegetables.”