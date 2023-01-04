Savannah’s daughter Vale explained how the stock market works, and her mom and Hoda were so impressed

Savannah Guthrie brought a very special guest to watch her ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange with Hoda Kotb.

The pals took a field trip away from Studio 1A on Jan. 4 to celebrate five years of co-anchoring TODAY. They marked the occasion by ringing the bell and kicking off trading for the day.

Savannah's daughter Vale, 8, tagged along for the special moment and watched as her mom joined a long list of others who have rung the bell, including TODAY's Carson Daly.

Vale gets a lesson on the stock market. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

As it turns out, Vale also taught her mom and Hoda a thing or two about the stock market. The trio appeared on TODAY’s fourth hour and spoke with Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist about their time at the New York Stock Exchange.

"Vale explained the stock market to me and Savannah, and it was amazing. Will you explain it to them?" Hoda said.

"What is the stock market?" Savannah asked her daughter.

Vale then calmly broke it down, saying, "Basically, when companies get big enough they sell parts of their companies to the public and at the Stock Exchange you sell and buy those parts of the company."

Vale got a big round of applause from onlookers and beamed with pride.

"Why hasn't anyone told me that all these years?" an impressed Savannah joked.

Jenna was curious to know where Vale learned this little tidbit. She asked, "Savannah, did Mike Feldman (her husband) explain that to Valey? Who taught her that? Was it you or Mike?"

Savannah admitted that it was indeed Mike who passed on his knowledge to their daughter.

"My husband explained that because you know I could not have explained that so well," she said.

Hoda was pretty impressed at Vale's knowledge and applauded her for breaking things down in easy-to-understand terms.

"This is the clearest anyone's ever explained the stock market that I've ever heard before, so Vale nailed it," she said.

Hoda and Savannah are celebrating five years as co-anchors of TODAY. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

After the interview ended, Jenna couldn’t help but say, “Vale is a smart kid!”

Willie agreed and said he also wondered where she learned about the stock market.

“I had the same thought: That's Mike Feldman saying, 'Here's how the stock market works,'" he said.

Savannah shared several photos of Vale's experience at the New York Stock Exchange on her Instagram page, including one of the 8-year-old pretending to answer a call.

"Take your fearless girl to work day," she captioned the post.

Savannah also gave a nod to her co-anchor on Instagram, sharing a video of them ringing the bell together.

"What a day, what a milestone, what a partner," she captioned the post. "@hodakotb I love ringing in every morning with you!! Thank you, @nyse, for helping us make the moment unforgettable!!"

On Jan. 3, Hoda and Savannah marked their milestone anniversary and celebrated five years of being co-anchors.

Hoda and Savannah's chemistry is palpable on screen, but they also have a lot of fun behind the scenes.

“Can I just say that the stuff that we show on TV is fun, but the stuff I love the most is the stuff that’s not on TV,” Hoda said on TODAY on Jan. 3. “I’m just thinking about our morning — just this morning — and there are so many (moments) just like that, that happen before the cameras all go on, and we really get to be us.”

Savannah said they are "so lucky" to work together and called Hoda her "soul sister."

"To get to do this together — you held my hand five years ago. We said, ‘Let’s do this.’ And this has been the joy of a lifetime," she said.