Sandy Hook mom confronts Alex Jones in searing court testimony: ‘My son existed’

After the shooting, Jones began peddling lies and conspiracy theories about the events of that day on his radio show, claiming the deadliest school shooting in the country's history was a "false flag operation," a "huge hoax" and a result of the "deep state."

Jones has already been found liable for defamation for lying about Sandy Hook. This trial is to determine how much he should pay.

On Tuesday at the trial, Lewis spoke to the incendiary host directly, looking him in the face as he sat next to his defense attorney and frequently squirmed in his chair.

“I wanted to tell you, to your face, because I wanted you to know that I am a mother, first and foremost. I know that you’re a father,” Lewis told Jones. “And my son existed. You’re still on your show, today, trying to say that I am — implying — that I’m an actress. That I’m ‘Deep State.’ You have. This week. And I don’t understand.”

"This is my favorite photo of Jesse and me," Scarlett Lewis said. John Woike / Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

In 2018, Jones was sued by the families of Sandy Hook for spreading lies and conspiracy theories about the shooting, and in 2021 Jones and his company were found liable of all damages after failing to produce evidence to back up his claims.

Jones has acknowledged that the shooting did actually happen. But in a deposition in April, Jones said he does not accept responsibility for the pain Sandy Hook families endured because of his lies, because, he said in transcripts made public, he "wasn’t trying to cause pain and suffering." Instead, he argued that the families are "being used and their children who can’t be brought back (are) being used to destroy the First Amendment," according to publicly released court documents.

Jones is now on trial in Austin, Texas to determine how much he has to pay Lewis and Neil Heslin, Jesse's father, for the harm he has caused the parents as a result of his fictitious claims. There are other defamation cases ongoing as well.

Without wavering as she testified Tuesday, Lewis told Jones that the truth is "vital to our world" and "what we base our reality on."

"We have to agree on that to have a civil society," she continued. "Sandy Hook is a hard truth. A hard truth. Nobody would want to ever believe that (20) kids could be murdered. Nobody would ever want to believe that. I understand people not wanting to believe that, actually — I don't want to believe it."