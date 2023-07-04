Drena De Niro, the daughter of actor Robert De Niro, is thanking loved ones and the public for surrounding her in wake of her death of her son, Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez. He was 19.

The legendary actor announced the news July 3. Drena De Niro said on Instagram the following day that she's experienced an outpouring of support.

"I can barely type through my tears but all the love , the messages , calls , texts ,emails, the friends and family that held me up these last 24 hrs I’ve not been able to respond yet but we’re grateful for the all your love and condolences," she wrote in the caption alongside a picture of her late son.

The 51-year-old mother of one also shared some of her grieving.

"None of this is right or fair and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning," she said.

She noted a commonality that happened after her son's birth and after his death.

"Leo my darling I love you today like the first day I held you in my arms," she said. "The same man that picked us up from the hospital when you were born drove us to the funeral home where I touched and held you for the last time."

She closed by saying she is still working through this new reality.

"You were kindness acceptance and love and I can’t believe any of this is real YOU made everything bearable and every burden lighter," she said. "You didn’t deserve to die like this but I can only believe that God needed a strong powerful angel in their army."

"I’m holding you every second of every moment (in) my heart and memories until I’m with you again," she said.

On July 3, the "Taxi Driver" star confirmed the tragic news in a statement to NBC News.

"I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” Robert De Niro said. “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

At the time, Drena De Niro also issued her own statement, writing, "It is with immeasurable shock and and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief.”

Drena De Niro first publicly shared her loss in an Instagram post on July 2.

"My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," she captioned a photo of her son. "You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama . You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry. ... Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

Drena Di Niro is the oldest child of the two-time Academy Award winner. Her mother is Diahnne Abbott, Robert De Niro's first wife, and she was adopted by him in 1976, according to People.