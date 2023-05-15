Riley Keough marked her first Mother's Day since the death of her mom, Lisa Marie Presley, by sharing a touching photo from when Keough was a baby.

Keough, 33, posted a photo on Instagram showing her dad, musician Danny Keough, and young Lisa Marie cradling her as an infant.

"Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for 💕" Keough wrote.

Friends and fans were touched by Keough's family photo.

Actor Lindsay Lohan, supermodel Naomi Campbell, actor Cary Elwes and Keough's "Daisy Jones & the Six" co-star Sam Claflin all responded with heart emojis.

"She was golden ❤️" actor Marisol Nichols commented.

Sunday marked the latest emotional milestone for Keough since Presley's death at 54 from cardiac arrest in January.

Keough, who is the oldest of Presley's four children, paid tribute to her mother shortly after her death with a photo of the two from her childhood.

Presley was married four times and had four children. Keough is one of two children she had with her ex while they were married from 1988-1994. The former couple also had a son named Benjamin, who died by an apparent suicide at the age of 27 in 2020.