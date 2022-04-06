Rihanna's mom, Monica Braithwaite, deserves a round of applause.

In honor of Braithwaite's birthday, Rihanna shared a sweet throwback photo of them both wearing white dresses.

In the Instagram caption, Rihanna, 34, praised her mom and noted how being pregnant changed her perception of motherhood.

"Today is my Queen’s birthday!!!" the singer said. "Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain! She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!! Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!"

Rihanna's post was liked over 2 million times.

In January, the "Diamonds" singer revealed that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky when her baby bump showed underneath an unbuttoned pink jacket in New York City.

Rihanna announced that she was in her third trimester during a March interview with Elle. While speaking about her pregnancy, she noted how hard it is to get ready in the morning.

"There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed?" she said. "Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person."

"I just focused a lot on moisturizing and on contouring. The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges," Rihanna added. "I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there’s so much that you can do."

Rihanna also joked that she will be very protective of her kids, just like "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice, who would sometimes get into heated arguments over her family.

Rihanna (L) and her mother Monica Braithwaite attend Stance for the Clara Lionel Foundation in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Stance

"She will flatten you about those kids," Rihanna said. "And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it."

"You talk about my kids, it’s over," she added.