Rihanna kept her baby news strictly under wraps during the first few months of her pregnancy, even hiding it from her closest friends.

The “What You Do” singer, 33, told E! News that the happy news didn't seem "real" at first and explained why, like many parents-to-be, she didn't share the news widely at first.

“It’s almost like you don’t want to get too excited too soon because it’s great news, but you ... want to see that it’s going to see its way through,” she said. “And I’m so glad that we’re this far along and now I can celebrate with everyone.”

This will be the first child for Rihanna and her long-term partner, A$AP Rocky. Gotham / GC Images

Rihanna said that for months, she hid her pregnancy from even her closest friends.

“It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they’re around me, they know my habits,” she told E! News. “They’re like, ‘You don’t want something to drink? You’re not smoking?’ And I’m eating all the things I’m not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I’m all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well.”

The singer went public with her pregnancy last month, clearly revealing her baby bump beneath an unbuttoned pink jacket during a walk around New York City with her partner, A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna recently shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. badgalriri/ Instagram

Rihanna, who has not revealed her due date, shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram earlier this month, writing in the caption, “how the gang pulled up to black history month.”

This will be the first child for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. They were rumored to be romantically linked for years, and the rapper confirmed the news last May in an interview with GQ, calling Rihanna “the love of my life.”

“I think when you know, you know,” he said. “She’s the one.”