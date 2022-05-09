Reese Witherspoon is putting her mom, Betty, on the spot.

On Sunday, the Oscar-winning actor, 46, shared an Instagram video titled “Real Talk With Betty.” The topic? Witherspoon’s career.

In the clip, Betty remarks that she’s a fan of Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston's performances in the "The Morning Show." But Betty wouldn’t necessarily give the Apple TV+ series a perfect score.

“There’s a lot of conflict on that show,” Betty said.

When Witherspoon asks, “What’s your favorite show that I’ve been in?” Betty pauses dramatically, and the sound of crickets chirping begins to play.

“I liked ‘Walk the Line,’ and I liked, ‘Wild,’ Betty says, finally. “The comedies are cute, funny. “‘Legally Blonde’ was funny.”

“Should I make more comedies?” Witherspoon asks, to which Betty replies, “I think you’re great at comedy.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the unconditionally supportive Moms out there!” Witherspoon captioned the post. “Thinking of those who are missing theirs today.

Betty also loved Witherspoon’s HBO series “Big Little Lies." In 2017, Witherspoon shared a text exchange between herself and Betty.

“I saw little lies tonight and I liked it," Betty wrote, along with a thumbs-up emoji for emphasis.

“Great!!” Witherspoon messaged back. “Tonight was a good one.”

The conversation turned from sweet to hilarious when Betty dropped this observation: “Lots of sex yes.”

In 2018, Witherspoon interviewed Betty on an episode of "Meet My Mom," a Facebook Watch video series. During their chat, Betty confessed that she finds Chris Pine attractive.

"I’ve now done two movies with Chris Pine,” Witherspoon said, referring to “A Wrinkle in Time” and “This Means War.” “Lucky me.”

She then asked Betty how many times she’s gotten to meet him,

"Never," Betty quipped. "I never get to meet the good ones.”

“Sorry to all my co-stars that my mother’s met,” Witherspoon said, laughing. “You’re not one of the good ones.”

