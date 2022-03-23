Reese Witherspoon's kids made sweet tributes for her 46th birthday Tuesday.

“With every year, her bright light shines even brighter, and I find even more reasons to love her and a greater appreciation for all that she does,” Ava Philippe, 22, captioned an Instagram post. “Happy birthday to the brilliant, joyful, fiery, thoughtful, and gorgeous woman that I am lucky enough to call my mom.”

Ava’s brother, Deacon, 18, posted a photo of himself hugging their mother.

“happy birthday to my role model,” he wrote. “i couldn’t have asked for a better mom.”

Deacon Philippe paid tribute to Witherspoon on her birthday. deaconphillippe/ Instagram

The Oscar-winning actor shares Ava and Deacon with her ex-husband, Ryan Philippe. The former couple tied the knot in 1999 after co-starring in the film "Cruel Intentions," and officially divorced in 2008. Witherspoon married talent agent Jim Toth in 2011, and they have a 9-year-old son, Tennessee.

Witherspoon, who was 23 when she gave birth to Ava, has opened up about how motherhood made her grow up quickly.

“Your entire life will change. Everything you believe, every piece of food you eat, every piece of independence you have,” she revealed in 2019. “You can’t go out without thinking of another person. You can’t look at your groceries without thinking of another person. You don’t think about whether you’re cold or hot, you think about your kid and whether they’re cold or hot. You don’t sleep anymore.”

But the “Morning Show” star noted that it all worked out for the best.

“I find having little kids is more physical and it’s just really hard on your body. So I am glad that I had kids kind of young,” she said. “I had one at 23, one at 27 and then again at 37. And, oh, my God, having a baby at 37 was so much harder. This is just me being real. Everybody’s life experience, you have to do when it’s right for you.”

