Rebel Wilson is giving her newborn daughter Royce a taste of the good life.

On Sunday, Wilson, 32, and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, were joined by baby Royce at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu. The “Pitch Perfect” actor and Agruma were seated on the patio, which features views of the Pacific Ocean, but it appears they couldn’t take their eyes off of Royce.

“Baby’s first adventure,” Wilson wrote on her Instagram Stories. In the picture, Wilson and Agruma, a jewelry designer, are seen posing with big smiles next to Royce’s stroller. Wilson also shared photos of snuggles with Royce, whose face is covered with a heart emoji.

Wilson shared on Nov. 7 that she had welcomed her first child.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” The Australian native wrote at the time.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care,” she continued. “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

In 2020, Wilson opened up during an Instagram Live session about her decision to freeze her eggs at age 40.

“As all good career women out there should know, if that’s something that interests you, it’s a pretty good time to do it,” Wilson said. “Getting to 40s is kind of even leaving it a little too late. It’s better to do it a bit earlier if you can.”

Wilson and Agruma went public with their relationship in June. While chatting with People, Wilson said they were introduced “though a friend.”

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."