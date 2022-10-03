Rebecca Gayheart twins with 12-year-old daughter Billie at gala

Rebecca Gayheart and her lookalike daughter Billie, 12, went glam for a night out.

On Oct. 1, the 51-year-old actress and her tween daughter Billie hit the 20th Anniversary of the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood, Calif., an event to acknowledge men and women in entertainment.

Gayheart wore a black one-shoulder jumpsuit while Billie chose a black strapless dress.

Rebecca Gayheart and her daughter Billie, 12, twinned at the 20th Anniversary Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood, California. Rich Polk / Getty Images

The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star shares Billie and daughter Georgia, 10, with former "Grey's Anatomy" alum Eric Dane, 49. The pair, who married in 2004, initiated divorce proceedings in 2018, telling "People" in a statement:

"We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives."

They have recharged a friendship, vacationing abroad in August.

“Family vacay 2022,” the “Nip/Tuck” actor captioned a candid Instagram photo of her family in Paris.

Years ago, Gayheart admitted that co-parenting wasn't "easy."

"But we are trying and we are committed," she told Us Weekly in 2018.

Over Labor Day weekend, the actors took their children to the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival, where they walked around together.

