Rapper Iggy Azalea shares rare photo of her adorable 2-year-old son

Iggy Azalea is giving fans a rare glimpse of her 2-year-old son, Onyx.

“Onyx is such a cutie I can’t handle it,” Azalea, 32, wrote on her Instagram story.

In the sweet picture, the beaming toddler is seen leaning against a waterfront structure.

Azalea, born Amethyst Amelia Kelly, shares Onyx with fellow rapper Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter. The couple began dating in 2018 and split in 2020, shortly after welcoming their first child together.

“Onyx is so loved by his dad and has always had both parents in his life from day one,” Azalea noted on Instagram in October of that year.

Iggy Azalea has described her 2-year-old son, Onyx, as a "big goofball." thenewclassic via Instagram

The Australian native opened up about motherhood to People in 2021, and confessed that “sometimes it can be very stressful.”

“I like to spend the whole day with son, and he doesn’t go to bed until 7 o’clock. That’s when the clock starts for me, whether it’s in the studio or working on other creative projects,” Azalea said, adding that she goes to bed at 4:30 in the morning.

“It’s a never-ending cycle of balancing what I want,” she continued. “I have big respect for other working moms. Whether you’re an entertainer or whatever you do, it is a tough balance, but it’s really fulfilling.”

Azalea said that being a mom has also brought out her softer side.

“I’m a lot more kind and loving than people might know because my musical side is powerful, aggressive,” she revealed.

Azalea described Onyx as a “big goofball,” and extremely independent.

“He’s not worried about needing to have his mom always there. He wants to run out and jump in the pool and jump off the couch,” she said. “He’s crazy and fun. When new people come up, he’s not scared of them. He wants to meet them.”

