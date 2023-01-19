Like mother, like daughter! Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses with daughter for British Vogue

Malti Marie, the 1-year-old daughter of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, just made her British Vogue debut.

Chopra Jonas, 40, posed with her daughter for the magazine’s February 2023 issue, keeping her baby’s face concealed as they sported coordinated red dresses.

“Another one of our many firsts together…” the “White Tiger” star wrote on Instagram, sharing their mom-and-daughter photo.

It’s a rare public appearance for Malti Marie, who was born via surrogate in January 2022.

Malti arrived a trimester early and spent the first few months of her life in a neonatal intensive care unit.

“She was so small, smaller than my hand,” Chopra Jonas recalled to British Vogue. “I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed (in her tiny body) to intubate her.”

The “Quantico” star shared that because Malti was born during the first omicron wave in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, she and Jonas, 30, were the only ones allowed to visit her in the NICU.

“We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband’s chest,” Chopra Jonas said. “I didn’t know if she would make it or not.”

Chopra Jonas also shared her reaction to online trolls who posted cruel comments about her and Jonas’ decision to use a surrogate.

“I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me,” she said. “But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip.”

“I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter,” she added. “Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.”

She also shot down online commenters who questioned her reasons for using a surrogate.

“You don’t know me,” she said. “You don’t know what I’ve been through. And just because I don’t want to make my medical history, or my daughter’s, public doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were.”

Chopra Jonas shared that she had “medical complications” that contributed to their choice to use a surrogate, noting that their surrogate was “so generous, kind, lovely and funny” and “took care of this precious gift” for them for six months.

While baby Malti doesn’t make many appearances on social media, her mom shared a rare photo of her in November.

“Home,” Chopra Jonas captioned an Instagram photo of her and Jonas lounging on the floor, holding their daughter.

In September, she shared two sweet, candid pictures of her and Malti looking out at the New York City skyline.

“It’s been 20 years of hustling and working at breakneck speed. I’ve always been like, ‘What’s the next thing?’” Chopra Jonas told British Vogue. “But now I feel I have a center, a sense of calm, because every decision ends up being about her.”