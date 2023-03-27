Priyanka Chopra shares 'glam' selfie with baby daughter Malti

Looks like Priyanka Chopra's baby daughter Malti is the newest member of her mom's beauty squad.

"Glam with mama," Chopra Jonas titled a March 27 Instagram photo of herself blowing on a makeup brush, with her 1-year-old gazing at her. While on her Instagram story, the mom posted a photo of her sleeping daughter.

In Jan. 2022, the actor and her singer husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in a surrogate birth.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," the pair wrote on a joint Instagram statement. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

The couple were thoughtful when publicly introducing Malti, revealing her name in April 2022, several months after her birth.

On Mother's Day 2022, the new mom shared details surrounding her daughter's "rollercoaster" birth story.

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," the actor wrote on Instagram, posting a family photo with a heart emoji over the baby's face. "Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there," she added. "You make it look so easy."

A photo of Malti's sweet face surfaced on Chopra Jonas's Instagram account more than one year after her birth.

“Days like this,” the “Isn’t It Romantic” star captioned an Instagram selfie with her baby.

Chopra Jonas explained that she's tried to shield her daughter in the glow of judgment toward the couple's surrogacy choice.

"I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me,” she told "British Vogue" in Jan. 2023. "But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip."

"I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter," she added. "Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too."