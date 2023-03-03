Pregnant Meghan Trainor shows off belly in sparkly outfit — but her son steals the show

Meghan Trainor is showing off her baby bump — and her adorable 2-year-old son, Riley.

On March 3, Trainor, 29, posted an Instagram video of herself dancing in a belly-baring ensemble to her new song “Mother.” But it’s little Riley who steals the show. In the clip, the red-haired, bespectacled toddler is seen hugging Trainor's leg and climbing on furniture.

Trainor’s album, “Takin’ It Back,” drops on March 10.

“Riley is ready for #MOTHER,” Trainor captioned her post. In a hashtag, the singer shared that she’s 21 weeks along in her pregnancy.

Trainor announced on TODAY in Jan. that she and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, 30, are expecting their second child. She joked that Riley is still grasping the concept.

“We try to tell him, ‘There’s a baby in the belly,’ but then he points to his belly now is like, ‘Baby.’ And we’re like, ‘Oh no, it’s not in yours — it’s in mama’s belly!” Trainor said.

The Grammy winner revealed her first pregnancy on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in 2020.

Earlier this year, Trainor told People that she and Sabara are ready for their new addition, who will arrive this summer.

“Everything’s done,” Trainor said while speaking with the publication. “We know the gender. We know the name. We know the full name.”

Trainor added that she’s “already painted the room,” and is “prepared this time.”

While Trainor is not publicly disclosing the sex of baby No. 2, she is sharing what she’s learned about pregnancy in her upcoming book “Dear Future Mama,” which comes out April 25.

“When I was pregnant, I felt very alone,” Trainor said on TODAY in Jan. “It was also Covid times so I didn’t have any friends that were pregnant with me, and I just remember being like, I don’t want anyone else to feel like that. So now I can be your future bestie and I can help you and tell you all my TMI details of my pregnancy and how crazy it was.”

