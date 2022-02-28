Pink reveals how she gets her kids to go to sleep

Pink is detailing her bedtime routine with daughter Willow, 10, and son Jameson, 5.

In an interview with Parents, Pink shared the “two things” that need to happen in order for the night to go smoothly.

First, she said: “Many warnings. ‘It’s coming! Its coming closer! It’s almost here! OK, people, for real now…’” Pink told the publication.

Next, the family listens to sleep stories on the meditation and wellness app Calm, for which the singer is now recording stories. Pink explained that it helps her kids “to not be as afraid of the dark, or to be alone.”

She told TODAY's Carson Daly that their bedtime ritual used to be "sumo wrestling," so the wind-down stories are a nice change.

“Right now we are stuck on Minions,” Pink revealed. “I’m really hoping we can choose another one soon.”

The Grammy-winning superstar, who shares Willow and Jameson with her husband, Carey Hart, said the night goes awry when they deviate from that ritual.

“Calling it out of the blue, or letting them get too tired. Then it’s just tears,” Pink explained. “But they get that from me.”

Mornings at Pink’s house might also sound familiar. She described getting her children ready for school as “a test of patience.”

“I have never seen two people move slower, or need to be asked to do exactly what they did yesterday, just again,” Pink quipped. “And they’re surprised every time.”

The dinner hour is Pink’s favorite time of the day, even though she said Willow and James often refuse to eat the “delicious meal” their mom has cooked for them.

“We say our highs and lows of the day, how school went, what we were up to, and what we are grateful for,” Pink said. “Gratitude is a big one.”

Last week, while promoting Calm, Pink opened up to Carson Daly about why Willow isn’t allowed to have a phone.

“There’s a light side and a shadow side to technology in general for adults, as well,” she told Carson. “For kids, I’m not there yet. I have a 10-year-old who does not have a phone, although she pointed out to me yesterday, ‘You know most of the kids in my class, fifth grade, have a phone.’ That doesn’t move my needle. I don’t care.”

