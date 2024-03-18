Pink shares the difference between firstborns and secondborns in hilarious video

It appears Pink believes in birth order theory.

On March 16, Pink shared a hilarious Instagram video titled, “First born vs Second born.”

In the clip, daughter Willow, 12, stands on stage performing “Cover Me In Sunshine,” on her mother’s Summer Carnival Tour. The camera then pans to Pink's son Jameson, 7, who is lounging backstage and attempting to drink a bottle of water without using his hands.

"That firstborn overachiever energy vs everything little thing gonna be all right energy," one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, "Jameson IS a meme. This is the funniest thing I’ve seen today."

Reese Witherspoon responded with three laughing emojis.

Research has found firstborn children are set up for more academic and intellectual success, according to a study published in the Journal of Human Resources.

“First-time parents tend to want to do everything right and generally have a greater awareness of their interactions with and investments in the firstborn,” co-author Jee-Yeon K. Lehmann, previously told TODAY. “With each subsequent child, parents tend to relax to a greater extent what they might deem as nonessential needs for their kids.”

Pink shares Willow and Jameson with her husband of 18 years, Carey Hart.

"Willow is very literal,” Pink told People in 2018. “She’s got a very scientific brain. She’s really funny, really sassy, a little too smart.”

In June 2023, Pink posted a birthday tribute to Willow and described the tween as her “lovely, unique, brilliant, odd little duckling.”

On Jameson’s 7th birthday, Pink described her son as her “wild child.” Jameson’s dad also shared a message on Instagram.

"Can’t believe you are growing up so fast, Jamo!!! You are nuts, and I love it. Happy 7th lil man. Stay weird," Hart wrote, at the time.

During a 2023 appearance "60 Minutes Australia," Pink revealed her No. 1 parenting rule

“My boundaries are don’t be a dick. That’s my boundary,” she said. “You can be yourself and you don’t have to be who I think you should be or who I want you to be or anything. Be your own self, fly your own flag but just don’t be rude. And care about others ... And take your plate to the sink.”