Patrick Mahomes married his high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews over the weekend, and the only person more excited than the happy couple might be Mahomes' mom, Randi.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Matthews said "I do" on Saturday in Hawaii and his proud mom shared a throwback photo to celebrate the day.

"Wow how the time flies," she captioned side by side photos on Instagram.

One showed a sweet moment from Randi's wedding day when Mahomes was a little boy, while the other flashed forward to present day at Mahomes' wedding reception.

"My boy is married!! I love you always and forever," she continued in the caption. "You will always be my first born."

Randi also shared a snap from the celebration featuring all three of her children.

"Always and forever my babies!! I love you," she captioned the photo, featuring sons, Patrick and Jackson, and daughter, Mia, alongside red heart emoji.

After nearly a decade together, Mahomes and Matthews, both 26, tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in Maui, Hawaii in front of friends and family.

In dual Instagram posts, the newlyweds shared sneak peeks of their wedding celebration, including a sweet photo with their daughter, Sterling Skye, 1, who wore a white dress for her parents’ special day.

“Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes,” the caption read.

The couple got engaged in September 2020 after the Super Bowl ring ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The NFL star popped the question with a glowing sign that read “WILL YOU MARRY ME?"

Later that month, Matthews shared they were expecting their first child.

“Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️,” she captioned a photo of the couple holding a sonogram photo.

