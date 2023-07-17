Paris Hilton celebrates son's half birthday with adorable new photos and lots of pink

Paris Hilton Ken-not believe how how fast time is flying by as she celebrates her son's half birthday.

“This Barbie is a Mom. My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today,” Hilton, 42, captioned an Instagram carousel on July 17.

“He is my world and makes my life feel so complete,” she continued. “Can’t wait for all the magical memories we will create together. Mommy loves you so much angel baby.”

In the pictures, Hilton and Phoenix are seen cuddling in a foyer on top of a pink rug that reads, “House of Sliving.” Hilton famously coined the term “sliving,” which combines slaying and living your best life into one word.

For the half-birthday shoot, Hilton sported pink velour tracksuit, likely from her own line, while Phoenix rocked a lightning-print onesie.

The entrepreneur and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child in January with the help of a surrogate. The following month, Hilton appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna and explained why she kept the pregnancy under wraps.

“I just feel like my life has been so public and I just wanted something for me,” Hilton revealed. “I didn’t want the media and people online just speaking about my son even before he was here on this earth.”

After Phoenix was born, Hilton waited more than a week to share the news with her mother, Kathy Hilton, and her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

“I just really felt that I wanted to have this journey with us only,” Hilton shared on her podcast, “This is Paris,” earlier this year. “It was hard to keep that in because we were so excited and wanted to tell our families, but you’re just nervous because if you tell one person then you know they tell someone and then all of a sudden it’s, like, in TMZ or Page Six.

“When I introduced my mom to our baby boy, it was just amazing to see the look on her face,” she added. “She was so surprised. Just the look on her face was just priceless.”