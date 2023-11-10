See the parenting moment that made Dylan Dreyer more nervous than live TV

TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer appears in front of millions of viewers each morning —but that doesn’t mean she’s immune to stage fright.

“Mystery reader at Cal’s school today,” Dylan began a recent Instagram post. In the photo, she’s shown holding Seth Meyers’ debut children’s book, “I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared.” Fittingly, Dylan looks terrified.

“Why do I get more nervous reading to my kid’s class than any other thing I do???” she added.

“I talk on TV, but really I’m talking with my friends to a camera operated by more friends that I work with,” Dylan tells TODAY.com. Capturing the attention of second graders is far more intimidating.

“If they’re not impressed they’ll just go about talking amongst themselves!” she explains.

Dylan had nothing to worry about.

“His classmates were so sweet. You forget how innocent they still are in second grade and how they’re excited to be read a story and meet their friends’ parents and learn new things,” Dylan reveals. “Calvin was proud, which melted my heart. What a fun day!”

There was a close call, however. When Dylan arrived at the school, she nearly passed Calvin in the hallway, which would have ruined the surprise.

“I quick ducked behind a wall near the water fountain, and listened for footsteps to know when he returned to the classroom,” Dylan says.

Prior to their visit, mystery readers are asked to email their child’s teacher with three clues as to who they are. These hints are then shared with the students before the special guest is introduced.

“I tried to figure out the coolest ones I could,” Dylan says. Her clues included:

This person has talked to the President of the United States on the phone.

This person can predict the future…at least when it comes to the weather.

This person has followed a family of polar bears near the North Pole.

Dylan’s honest post resonated with her followers, with many noting that they feel the exact same way.

“Mystery reader is very intimidating!! Kids will tell you like it is, no filter,” one person wrote.

Added another, “I was scared too. It was crazy!”

Dylan shares Calvin with her husband, Brian Fichera. The couple are also parents of Oliver, 3, and Rusty, 2.