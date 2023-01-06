Padma Lakshmi is keeping it real with her daughter.

In a new video posted to Instagram, the "Top Chef" star is cooking over a stove wearing a sports bra and being filmed by her daughter, Krishna, 12.

Padma Lakshmi and Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell in 2021. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Lakshmi is sharing the spices she is using in a recipe when Krisha holds up a hand, blocking the camera view of her mom's chest.

"What are you doing?" Lakshmi, 52, asks.

Krisha responds that she's "censoring."

“Censoring my boobs? You ate off those boobs for a good year and a half,” Lakshmi responds, adding an eye roll emoji over the video.

Followers were quick to applaud Lakshmi for her authenticity and wit. But not all viewers found the interaction innocent.

“As a mom of 4 daughters, there’s a time and a place and when it starts making our daughters uncomfortable because we are being objectified, time to take notice," one user wrote.

Lakshmi replied, "It’s a JOKE. And my daughter isn’t uncomfortable with me or my boobs or my posts, nor does she read these comments unless I show her because she isn’t on social media. It’s really not that serious folks."

It's not the first time Lakshmi has used social media to fire back.

In 2021, Washington Post humor columnist Gene Weingarten wrote an article titled, “You can’t make me eat these foods,” describing Indian food as “based entirely on one spice” and tasting “like something that could knock a vulture off a meat wagon.”

Lakshmi responded, “on behalf of 1.3 billion people" — in reference to the population of India — “kindly f**k off.”

