Olivia Newton-John’s daughter posts photo tribute to her late mom

Olivia Newton-John’s only child, Chloe Lattanzi, is paying tribute to her late mother.

The British-Australian entertainer “passed away peacefully” Monday morning at age 73, her husband, John Easterling, announced on Instagram.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” Easterling wrote.

Monday afternoon, Lattanzi, 36, shared a series of photos showcasing her close bond with her mother. In one black-and-white throwback picture, she is seen as a little girl kissing Newton-John on the mouth.

On Aug. 5, Lattanzi, a singer, posted an image of herself and Newton-John at an outdoor event.

“I worship this woman,” Lattanzi captioned the snap. “My mother. My best friend.”

Last year, the two women released “Window in the Wall,” a duet about healing in difficult times.

“The only person I thought of was Chloe to sing it with me, because it was such a personal song,” Newton-John told Entertainment Tonight in 2021.

“I was honored that out of all the people my mom could have asked, she asked me,” Lattanzi added. “That meant the world to me.”

Lattanzi runs a cannabis farm in Oregon with her fiancé, James Driskill. In 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she spent two months with Newton-John in California.

"I think this is the first time, probably since I was pregnant with Chloe, that I have been in one place for more than a couple of months or a month or something. And that’s been an amazing blessing,” Newton-John told TODAY at the time.

Newton-John, who was living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, joked that she planned to stick around for grandbabies.

“What greater reason do you have to stay alive than for to enjoy your children, and hopefully one day grandchildren,” she said then laughed. “So yeah, of course, she’s my reason to be.”

Lattanzi said Newton-John taught her to be "grateful for every day" and how to "see the positive in everything."

Newton-John and Lattanzi’s dad, actor Matt Lattanzi, divorced in 1995, after 10 years of marriage. She tied the knot with Easterling, an eco-entrepreneur, in 2008.

The star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. In 2018, she revealed her stage 4 breast cancer had spread to her back.

