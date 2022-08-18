The octuplets are in 8th grade! See mom Nadya Suleman’s back-to-school photos

Nadya Suleman, also known as "Octomom," is officially the mom of eight proud 8th graders, reminding us all that time really does fly.

Suleman marked the first day of 8th grade for her octuplets — Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah — with a picture of all eight children smiling on their first day of school, posted on Instagram.

"First day of 8th grade," Suleman, who has 14 children in total, captioned the photograph. "Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful, and helpful to all your fellow peers, teachers and staff. You are exceptional role models to the 6th and 7th graders. I love you."

Suleman noted "for all the critics" that the octuplets' older siblings did not want their mom to post a picture of their first day of school (a situation many parents of teens know all too well).

"I respect their choice, so should you," the mom added.

Suleman has shared photos of the octuplets' first day of school over the years, including their first day of 5th and 3rd grade.

"I love you, each and every one of you, unconditionally," the mom wrote when celebrating the octuplets' first day of 5th grade. "You are all becoming some of the most kind, selfless, caring human beings I have ever known."

She also thanked her children for "being so patient with mom and posing" for the "last second, first day" picture.

Of course, the older siblings didn't want their mom to "embarrass them" with a first day of school picture when the octuplets were starting 3rd grade, either.

Kids may grow older, but some things never change.

Suleman has also been candid about the stress and overwhelm that often accompanies back-to-school season, including six drop offs and pick ups and her experience as "an official bus driver."

Still, the mom shared that she "wouldn't have it any other way."

Like any overwhelmed parent, Suleman has also admitted to missing the quintessential "first day picture," instead posting a back-to-school photo a day (or two) later.

"Not exactly the first day," the mom captioned an Instagram photo of the octuplets and one of their older siblings. "But close enough!"

In January, Suleman celebrated the octuplets’ 13th birthday with another Instagram post and heartwarming caption.

“You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known,” the mom wrote, sharing a throwback picture of the octuplets and three of their siblings. “Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today.”

Suleman went on to describe the eight children as “selfless, altruistic, nonmaterialistic” as well as “loving, fearing followers of God.”

“I have never seen children who love and want to serve others, (particularly those less fortunate), so boldly and confidently like each and every one of you do,” she added. “I do not know what I could possibly have done to deserve being blessed so bountifully.”

Related video: