North Carolina woman wins lottery and gives birth on the same day

Talk about a push prize!

On Nov. 9, Brenda Gomez Hernandez, a housekeeper in North Carolina, had a day she’ll never forget after giving birth and winning $100,000 in a Powerball drawing.

“When I found out, I cried,” Hernandez said, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I’m just so excited and happy.”

Hernandez, who purchased her Quick Pick ticket for $3, played her two sons’ birthdays. But she believes her newborn daughter also brought her good fortune.

“I feel like she brought me my luck,” the mother of three revealed, adding that she is "so thankful."

Hernandez took home approximately $65,015 after taxes, most of which she plans to use to pay off her house, lottery officials said.

Earlier this year, a 19-year-old student at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, had the best birthday ever when she won $100,000 on a scratch-off ticket.

“It was my first time ever buying a ticket,” Laniah Ashley told the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I thought the colors on the ticket looked pretty so I chose that one.”

Ashley couldn't believe her luck — literally.

“I was too excited to believe it was true,” she said of winning. “I kept looking at the numbers and reading the rules over and over again. I was too stunned to speak.”

On Nov. 8, a single ticket sold in California won a world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The second largest Powerball jackpot ever won was in January 2016 when three winners split a prize estimated at about $1.5 billion.

