Nick Viall's wife Natalie Joy responds to backlash over her 'trashy' wedding look

Newlywed Natalie Joy had something to get off her chest.

After tying the knot with “Bachelor” alum Nick Viall on April 27, Joy responded to online criticism after posting photos of her cleavage-baring wedding gown.

“Some of y’all are actually being ridiculous with these comments,” Joy, 25, wrote on her Instagram story. “Yes, I’m breastfeeding so as the night went on on, my boobs got bigger. I was not in ‘pain’ I simply had massive tits.”

“I was surrounded by people that I consider family and literal family. Nobody made it weird so ya’ll don’t make it weird,” she added.

One person wrote on Joy’s page, “I don’t understand the trashy look for a wedding. You are beautiful… this look isn’t it,”

Added another, “Why do women think it’s sexy to have their boobs hanging out?”

According to the American Pregnancy Association, breasts can increase in size by two to three times during lactation due to hormonal changes.

Joy and Viall welcomed their first child, a daughter named River Rose, in February. Joy walked down the aisle on April 27, with 2-month-old River in her arms.

“River made me fall even more in love with Nick. I didn’t even think that was possible, but it just makes you closer,” Joy told People. “You just see this human that’s both of us. And Nick is so great about everything with her.”

Joy wore a Cinq gown by Macye Wysner, according to the New York Times, while Viall went with a Hugo Boss tuxedo.

The couple tied the knot on a 300-acre animal farm in Savannah, Georgia, in front of 164 guests, including JoJo Siwa and "Vanderpump Rules" star Katie Maloney, the New york Times reported.

Viall appeared on “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” “Bachelor in Paradise.” He and Joy met in Sept. 2019 after she sent him a message on Instagram.