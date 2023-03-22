Naomi Osaka shares growing baby bump for first time in new photos

It's all love for mom-to-be Naomi Osaka.

The tennis superstar, 25, shared the first photos of her growing baby bump while visiting Japan.

Osaka wore a custom cropped jersey with her name emblazoned on the back, paired with parachute pants and sneakers for the sweet street-style photos.

Shared to both Instagram and Twitter, Osaka captioned the photos using only an emoji of the Japanese flag.

Friends and fans were quick to flood Osaka's comment section.

"Okayyy!! it’s giving Rihanna," one fan wrote.

Another added, "Finalllyyyyy we seeing that bellyyyyyy."

Fellow athlete and mom Allyson Felix, who went head-to-head with former sponsor Nike over postpartum pay for female athletes, shared three heart-eyed emoji.

Others seemed shocked by Osaka's pregnancy belly.

"Wtf your pregnant since when?!" one user wrote.

Another wrote, "Totally forgot she was pregnant for a second."

Osaka announced she was expecting on Jan. 11, 2023 across her social media platforms.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” Osaka captioned three screenshots, including one photo of a sonogram and two others detailing her exciting life update.

Just days before her big January 2023 announcement, Osaka withdrew from the Australian Open in a shocking move without citing a reason. At the time, it was speculated her withdrawal was tied to ongoing health issues after withdrawing from Wimbledon last June.

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure," Osaka wrote, in part, at the time. "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha. 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely.”