MyKayla Skinner is expecting first baby with husband Jonas Harmer

Olympian MyKayla Skinner revealed she has been keeping the "biggest secret": She's pregnant!

"Surprise," she wrote in the caption for three pictures she posted on Instagram March 24 featuring her, her husband, Jonas Harmer, and ultrasound pictures. They were surrounded by confetti.

"We have been keeping the biggest secret and can’t believe we are going to be parents," she continued. "We are so excited for this new chapter and couldn’t be more blessed"

She also shared her due date month.

"The newest member of the family, baby Harmer, coming September 2023," she wrote.

The couple married in 2019 and they'll be first-time parents.

The 26-year-old gymnast won an Olympic silver medal in 2021 for the vault event and was previously a part of U.S. Olympic teams. She's been doing gymnastics since she was 5 years old.

Skinner won her first Olympic medal in the vault finals after teammate Simone Biles withdrew from the event.

“I would have never thought,” Skinner said at the time about her Olympic success. “I was supposed to be flying home, but here I am and just feeling super grateful.”

Skinner told People she hopes competing at the Olympics will be enough to score some cool points one day with her kid.

“I’m so excited," she said. "I hope I can be that mom — that cool mom. Just to be able to compete at the Olympic Games and to hit four events, do the best that I did was something that will last for me forever.

"It’ll just be cool to be able to tell my kids one day that I went to the Olympics.”

