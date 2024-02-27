Mother of the groom wears a princess gown, complete with tiara, to her son’s wedding

A mom wore a ball gown and tiara to her son's wedding — but there's a twist.

Jodi Jones showed off her wedding attire in a TikTok video with more than 2 million views: a sparkly, blue ball gown with elbow-length white gloves and a tiara in her hair.

"My son is getting married today and the invitation for the dress code says, 'Upstage the bride,'" Jones, a mother of three in Georgia, said "Challenge accepted."

The mom was heeding the dress code for her son Geoffrey Jones' February wedding to his partner João. After meeting through Tinder on December 3, 2020, the couple got engaged three years later.

"Weddings are serious," Geoffrey, 36, tells TODAY.com. "This was going to be a room full of people that loved and supported us and we wanted to make it fun. We have a lot of fashionable and kooky friends."

"We really wanted to give people a chance to show off and celebrate their wedding fantasies," he adds.

The couple planned four costume changes for their wedding at home in Jonesboro, Georgia.

João Jones (L) went shirtless for his wedding with Geoffrey Jones (R). The couple asked their guests to "upstage the bride." Courtesy John Carrithers

They greeted guests wearing suits (João's was gray and Geoffrey's was blue floral print with a large gold brooch). For the ceremony, they both wore black suits — although João didn't wear a shirt.

"It was giving cleavage," João, 32, tells TODAY.com.

For the reception, Geoffrey slipped on a pink, satin blazer with a diamond brooch and João wore white pants with a sequined, fringed poncho. Afterward, Geoffrey wore a sparkly green and blue blazer.

Geoffrey Jones wears a pink satin blazer for his February wedding. Handout

"My mother-in-law and my grandmothers showed up in tiaras, my (2-year-old) niece dressed as Princess Elsa and two of my best friends wore prom dresses with glitter and shawls," says Geoffrey. "My dream was that our married guests would show up in their wedding dresses."

Geoffrey's sister, who officiated the wedding, wore a hot pink pantsuit with feathers.

João and Geoffrey Jones' wedding officiant wore a hot pink pantsuit and a crown. Courtesy John Carrithers

Meanwhile, Jodi's two chihuahua dogs, Bella and Bailey, served as bridesmaids wearing white, handmade mini dresses (and a different set of frocks for the rehearsal dinner). "It was a family affair," says Geoffrey.

Many of the 40 guests wore traditional clothing so they wouldn't steal the couple's thunder, says Geoffrey, adding, "You couldn't have even if you wanted to."

Jodi says the wedding theme was perfect.

Friends and family gathered to celebrate the marriage of Geoffrey Jones and João Jones in their finest costumes. Tiaras optional. Courtesy John Carrithers

"All any parent hopes for is their child to be happy," she says. "Knowing that my son found the love of his life and that they share such a special and fun bond has me overjoyed. I was going to find something understated to wear, but when I saw that dress, I just couldn’t help myself ... It was such a fun, beautiful and emotional day for all of us."