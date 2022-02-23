IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A TV reporter got interrupted during a shoot ... by his mom

Myles Harris, of ABC 6 in Columbus, Ohio, did not realize his mom would be surprising him at work.
Myles Harris enjoyed an impromptu "Take Your Mom To Work Day" earlier this week.
By Kait Hanson

It was no regular day at the office for TV reporter Myles Harris.

The Ohio-based ABC journalist was preparing for a televised shot when he had a special guest interrupt his segment — his proud mom, Sandi.

Harris posted the surprise visit to his Instagram account.

"This is my mom, hold on," an exasperated Harris tells the person recording, identified as DeAngelo Byrd in the caption of the now-viral video.

“Hi, baby!” she yelled from the car.

Harris responded, "I'm trying to work right now and you're over there calling my phone. This is DeAngelo, you can say hi."

"Hi DeAngelo!" Sandi replied, smiling and waving.

Before Sandi can get another word in, Harris encouraged her to keep moving.

"Don't be holding up traffic, because you've got cars behind you," he said.

Before pulling away, she said "All right!" and blew a kiss.

"Typical Sandi, Yes, typical Sandi…" Harris captioned the 21-second video, which has garnered more than 500,000 views and 3,500 comments since it was posted.

Many fellow reporters, and kids of proud parents, could relate to Harris' situation.

"My mom would absolutely do this," one wrote.

Another chimed in, "It was the 'what is she doing?' arms gesture for me... as soon as you saw your moms car. I felt that."

TODAY reached out to Harris, and did not hear back at the time of this publication.

