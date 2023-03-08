Mom delivers epic rant after forgetting to pack her own clothes on a family trip

A woman who forgot to pack enough clothing for vacation because she was busy tending to her children is going viral on TikTok for her towel-clad reaction.

"Moms always suffer," Amanda Ayala of Wisconsin captioned a recent TikTok video depicting an exchange with her husband, Efrain, during a week-long trip with their daughters, ages 9 and 12. In the footage, Amanda entered the family car wearing nothing but a towel.

"Hey! Why (does) everybody else have clothes on and you're still in your towel?" Efrain asked his wife.

"Because I'm the mom," Amanda said. "And I get everybody else's s--- together and not my own. So I come to the shower house with nothing. So here I am."

"I had a super peaceful shower," answered Efrain. "It was nice."

Speechless, Amanda replied, "Take me home."

The video, with 3.4M views of Tuesday evening, stirred reaction from moms who related to Amanda's "do it all" predicament.

"I feel her!! No one ever worries about mama but she got to worry about everyone else," someone wrote in a TikTok comment.

"Just from that tone alone, I knew he was a dead man," deadpanned another.

"Dad, step up," someone wrote.

Amanda tells TODAY.com that the video was shot on a family trip to Kansas.

"I took my daughters to the public showers at a state park and when we were done, I realized that I had packed their pajamas and not my own," she says. "There wasn't a soul around so I walked back to the truck in my towel."

Efrain found the situation "hilarious," turning on his camera as Amanda approached the car.

"He couldn't miss the opportunity," she says. "This (situation) embodies what we do as women — we are last, I'm always last. It's kind of the role we take."

While Efrain got "lambasted" on TikTok for everything from being snarky to "insensitive," Amanda insists their marriage is equitable.

"We don't divide household labor into a man's or woman's job," she says. "He's that husband who is like, 'Babe, I'm probably not going to see it staring at me. But if you leave me a list, I'll get it done."

"(The video) It doesn’t make him a bad person," she adds. "We're just showing you that this is real life."

And while Efrain may have enjoyed his shower, the video didn't capture him overseeing their daughter's tooth-brushing routine or putting them o bed.

Amanda notes that she did pack her daughter's bags — but Efrain is responsible for his own. Still, she says, "The effort it takes a mom to pull a trip like that off — that's a lot of work."