This mom’s TikTok perfectly nails the chaos of the last week of school before winter break

Parents, check your school calendars — what did you forget this week?

That's a nudge from South Carolina mom Darryl Prendergast, who posted a TikTok PSA that's striking laughter and fear among parents scrambling to keep it together before winter break.

"I don't know who needs to hear this, but your kid has some kind of pajama-wearing, winter fest, book swap, Secret Santa, cookie-sharing, Twelve Days of Christmas, Spirit Week-something happening at school tomorrow that you need to get ready for," she said in her Dec. 11 video.

"And P.S.," Prendergast added in her comments section. "There's a sign-up genius somewhere out there with your name on it. Go get your item."

There was an anxiety-infused understanding in Prendergast’s comments section.

“I felt this so deeply,” one follower wrote.

“Why do they do this to us???!!” someone added. “Like I’m not stressing enough for the holidays.”

“Class party that parents are ‘welcome to attend,’” another person joked. “I don’t want to but I’m assigned fruit.”

Prendergast, the mom of a sixth grader and a 10th grader, tells TODAY.com that she posted the video on Sunday night, thinking ahead to the hectic week.

"I had just gotten an email from my child’s middle school about a Holiday Spirit Week that entailed various outfit changes," she says.

"There is an ice cream truck one day — don’t forget to send money — Wednesday is 'Red and White' Day, Thursday is 'White Out Day' and Friday is 'Pajama Day.' Oh, and there's a teacher's luncheon."

As an elementary school instructional coach and a former fourth grade teacher, Prendergast knows the year-end struggle.

"Before I had kids, I was the one emailing parents to send donations to build gingerbread houses, not realizing how busy parents are," she says.

"As an educator, I am also the last one to send in a permission slip or learn about 'Spooky Hair Day' the night before," she confesses. "It's never-ending."

Prendergast, whose children start winter break on Dec. 21, is taking the holiday crunch less seriously this year.

"This is a crazy hectic time for all of us and we have to stop and laugh together," she says. "And appreciate that one day we’re going to miss this."

