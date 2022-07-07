They survived the parade shooting. What do they tell their kids now?

"People in the United States feel like they're in an active combat situation, pretty much all the time," Metzl told TODAY Parents.

Survivors, Metzl says, can experience depression, anxiety, hyper-vigilance, exaggerated startle responses and a fear of similar situations or crowds.

"I think you're almost doubly traumatized if you're a parent, because on the one hand you're fearing for your own life," he adds. "On the other, you're trying to protect the life of your child or you feel guilty about having your child in a dangerous situation."

A baby stroller left at the scene of the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Youngrae Kim / AFP - Getty Images

Kiefer says she feels like she's "navigating uncharted waters."

"My husband doesn't want to talk to anybody who wasn't there, and who doesn't know exactly what it was like," she said. "Obviously, I feel different. But we just don't know how to explain that in a minute, that many people were killed and that many people were hurt."

Kiefer says she is putting together a Moms Demand Action meeting to work on legislation and gun regulation, and wants to find more ways to support moms and women running for office.

"How can we work for change, because we're not the only town that experienced a mass shooting this weekend," she said.

‘Where can I safely send my child?’

Their 4-year-old, Keifer says, is mercifully too young to understand what happened — while clinging to Kiefer as she ran to safety, the little girl kept asking why they were running and what the loud noises were.

All Kiefer could say was that she didn’t know: They just had to keep moving.

“She told me yesterday she doesn’t like fireworks anymore, because they hurt people,” Kiefer added.

Her older daughter was further away and did not witness the carnage firsthand. But now that she knows what happened, she told her mom she’s sad.

Amy Kiefer's 7-year-old daughter and Kiefer's best friend's older son, posing before a swim meet during happier times. Courtesy Amy Kiefer

Metzl says protecting your mental health as a parent while simultaneously protecting and caring for your child is the "million dollar question."

"There's no right answer, unfortunately," he adds. "Just being open and honest and transparent about what happened; seeking mental health therapy and counseling; recognizing that recovery is a very slow process and will have ups and downs."

A makeshift shrine honors the victims of the deadly July 4th shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Alexandra Buxbaum / Sipa / AP

He encourages parents to look for signs of despair and social withdrawal, as well as depression and anxiety. He says parents should keep talking and keep processing — with each other and their kids.

“My older daughter asked me why bad people do bad things, and asked to say a prayer for all the families and all the people who were hurt,” Kiefer said. “She knows that seven people died, but when I ask if she wants more details she says she doesn’t want to know because it makes her sad. So we’re following her lead.”

Metzl says that while it is important for parents and children to "get back into the world," it can be hard for any parent to move forward, especially those who have survived a shooting.

"They're going to be worrying, 'Where can I safely send my child?' And to be clear, I think that's a normal response," he explained. "It's important to really think about what safety means in the context of a country that has so many guns and so many mass shootings."

There are more guns than people in the United States, according to one 2017 report. In 2022, firearms became the leading cause of death for U.S. children.

