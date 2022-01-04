Goose bumps! See mom's hilarious trick to keep kids in bed

One woman’s tactic for keeping her kids in bed at night has the internet honking with laughter.

Last month, Taylor Bliss placed a plastic goose outside the room that her sons, Bentley, 5, and Caydin, 3, share. She then filmed their reaction to the creepy hunting decoy.

“My mother-in-law brought the goose over and for whatever reason, Caydin was totally freaked out,” Bliss, 26, of Utah, told TODAY Parents. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna have fun with that later.’”

And she did.

In a video posted on TikTok, Caydin opens the door and then quickly slams it shut when he sees the goose. He also lets out a shriek that's comedy gold.

Bliss, who was hiding in the hallway, can be heard giggling.

“My boys are constantly getting up after I put them to bed,” she explained. “‘Mom, I need a drink. Mom, I need another hug. Mom, I didn’t say goodnight to the dog.’ I mean, the excuses are endless. I couldn't believe my plan actually worked.”

Taylor Bliss with her sons, Bentley and Caydin. Courtesy Taylor Bliss

Bliss’s clip has racked up more than 11 million views and thousands of comments on TikTok.

“That is so fowl,” one person joked.

Added another, “You’ve heard of Elf on the Shelf, now get ready for goose on the loose.”

Bliss said she needs to think of a new scare tactic.

“They’re not afraid of the goose anymore,” she explained. “They busted the head off it and then chased me around with it. I guess it's payback!”

