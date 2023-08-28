Her son’s pet frog got lost in a hole the wall. This mom would not sleep until it was rescued

A Tennessee mom is going viral after sharing a ribbeting story about rescuing her son's pet frog, Kermit.

In TikTok video that has been seen by nearly 15 million people, Shelby Rideout explains that her 10-year-old son, Luke, is "hysterical" because Kermit is lost in a wall.

"Luke was convinced Kermit would be dead in the morning,” Rideout tells TODAY.com. “And I felt so responsible. I was the one who suggested we take him out of his little habitat. He was nervous and I was like, ‘Don’t be nervous. This will be great.’”

Moments later, chaos erupted.

“I kid you not, Kermit jumped from my hand, to my son’s back to the floor and into the wall,” she says. “The whole thing happened in three seconds or less.”

The look on Luke’s face broke his mother’s heart. Just a few days earlier, the fourth grader had to bury his beloved goldfish, Kai. Kai had been in the family for more than two years.

“I was determined to save Kermit,” Rideout says. “I didn’t care if it took me all night. I wasn’t about to let him shrivel up and die in there. Not on my watch. We weren't going to lose two pets in one week."

In the clip, Rideout hilariously shares that she prayed to Saint Anthony, a patron saint of lost and stolen articles. She also played sounds of crickets in an attempt to lure Kermit from his hiding spot. At one point, Rideout gently pokes him with the tip of an aquarium plant. That plan backfires: Kermit jumps deeper into the hole.

Then, suddenly, there's progress. Could it be the live cricket Rideout is baiting him with?

“The frog is prairie dogging out of the hole, which obviously means I can’t go to bed,” Rideout says, zooming in on Kermit so that viewers can get a glimpse.

“Can you see him?” she asks. “Dude, we’re in a legit standoff.”

Rideout is bleary-eyed and exhausted — but she refuses to give up.

After three and a half hours, Rideout draws Kermit out of the hole by turning out the lights — a trick she learned on TikTok.

“YES! I got him! I got him!” she exclaims. “Oh my God, that was amazing.”

Rideout is so relieved she appears to be on the brink of tears.

“My son just woke up because he heard me cheering,” she says. “I can’t tell you how good I feel.”

Luke and Kermit.

Rideout tells TODAY.com that Kermit is safe and as hoppy as can be.

“When we bought him he was totally brown. When they’re grumpy they’re brown,” she says. “But in the video, he’s green as can be. I think he’s happy with his living conditions.”