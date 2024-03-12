Mom’s rant about dads never carrying anything is all too relatable

To spot a mom, just look for a human pack mule.

“That’s how you know,” Anna Zapotosky tells TODAY.com.

Zapotosky, who shares two kids with her husband, Paul, recently posted a rant about the weight of motherhood — and she wasn’t talking about the mental load.

“How come dads don’t have to carry anything?” Zapotosky, 43, asked. “You ever notice how you walk out of your house — you have 7,000 things on top of you, and your husband walks out and he’s got his wallet and his keys?”

Zapotosky filmed the clip while juggling a variety of items, including, two backpacks, a cold cup of coffee, garbage from the backseat of her car that “accumulated somehow in the last 45 minutes,” and a pair of Converse sneakers.

“And you know what? I still have like seven more things to bring in,” Zapotosky said. “But my husband will walk in without a single thing in his hands.”

Zapotosky, a nationally syndicated radio personality who co-hosts the “Anna and Raven Show,” then shared a story about a dad she works with.

“I swear he walked into work with nothing. Nothing. He just walked in with, like, his arms. His arms were just hanging by his sides like it was completely normal,” she said. “And I thought, what it must be like to walk in somewhere and just have your arms.”

“Seriously though, who decided that moms have to not only carry the children but carry everything else for the rest of their lives? Zapotosky added in her caption.

Zapotosky’s reel struck a chord with other mamas:

“Oh I relate to this so much!!! At least 2-3 drinks always, a bag for me, always snacks for kids, their gymnastics/tennis/swim stuff, plus backpacks and books and shoes. Multiple trips in from the car. And let’s not forget the groceries!”

“And then you get to the car with your 7000 things and he says from the driver seat “did you grab the keys.”

“Yes! Exactly this! Probably why I ended up having carpal tunnel surgery a few years ago.”

‘“Literally and figuratively! Why do we have to carry everything!”

Zapotosky is glad she gave people a good laugh.

“When is the last time you saw a mom walking around without water bottles and snacks? It’s like we’re ready fuel an entire soccer team for two weeks,” she tells TODAY.com. “Meanwhile, guys just grab their wallet and keys, and half the time they don’t even know where those things are.”

“My husband is the best,” she continues. “But sometimes I’m like, ‘Where is the emergency food? What if you get stuck in traffic? But somehow dads survive.”