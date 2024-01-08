Mom shares video of letting her child color on her kitchen floor, and people have thoughts

A mother allowed her toddler to scribble all over the floor in the name of good parenting, but TikTokers don't like the mess.

"Healing my inner child is letting my 2 year old color on the kitchen floor while I'm cooking," Kira Osuna of Phoenix, Arizona, captioned a recent TikTok video. "She asked me first and I said yes. She tried to ask if she could color on the cabinet and I said no and she listened. She knows this is only allowed right here. But she had the most fun and it can all be cleaned."

Seeing Osuna's wooden floors covered in colorful Crayon markings rustled different feelings on TikTok.

"It's not healing anything other than letting your kid boss you around."

“Giving my kids a safe space to be themselves is the best thing I can give to my inner child.”

"Saying no won't hurt your kid. WTF."

“You’re a great mother — keep creating core memories.”

"No need to teach a child it's OK to vandalize surfaces."

"But will she understand those boundaries in other places like school or in other homes?"

"Absolutely not."

Osuna tells TODAY.com that her daughter understood the rules.

"I said yes to the floor but no to the cabinets — and the living room — to draw a boundary so she wouldn't think surfaces were a free-for-all," says Osuna.

The mom shared another TikTok video explaining, "For anyone panicking with my last post, floor is all clean and it took a full one minute to mop. Oh yeah, and my 2 year old is the one who cleaned it."

Osuna said she scratched a childhood itch to experience certain freedoms she once yearned for.

"My dad often said no and my mom was good at saying yes, as long as no one was harmed," says Osuna. "Seeing both viewpoints made me realize the benefits of saying yes. I'd rather foster my daughter's creativity and instill confidence while she's safely exploring the world at home — and with the consequence of cleaning up. It's a teachable moment."

In fact, Osuna is trying to say "yes" more often.

"I make a conscious effort to say yes because I don't want to pass off my anxiety to my daughter," says Osuna, adding that her 'yes' attitude extends to jumping in rain puddles without fear of ruining her shoes or letting her climb the "big kid" playground structure, under her watchful eye.

Osuna says worries about her daughter growing up as a “vandal” or a “brat” are invalid.

"People are acting like I handed my daughter a steak knife," she says. "I think people fear what they don't understand."

Osuna has already observed the benefits of saying yes: “My daughter is capable of so much because I let her try things when she's young."