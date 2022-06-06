Molly Shannon shares rare photo of her daughter on high school graduation day

Molly Shannon is one proud mama.

“Oh. My. God. Look at this GRADUATE!!!!” Shannon captioned an Instagram on Sunday. “@stellachesnut I am so happy for you!! You worked so hard. What a joy to get to celebrate you and all of your accomplishments. I am so excited for you — for your next chapter. I love you so much.”

To commemorate the milestone, Shannon shared a photo of herself and her husband, Fritz Chesnut, posing with their 18-year-old daughter, Stella, who is heading to New York University in the fall.

In the photo, Stella is holding her diploma from the Crossroads School in Santa Monica. (She graduated in the same class as Kate Hudson’s son Ryder Robinson!)

Shannon also treated her fans to vintage shots of Stella throughout the years.

"The Saturday Night Live" alumna, 57, and Chesnut, 49, an artist, are also parents of son Nolan, 17.

While discussing her memoir “Hello, Molly!” with TODAY’s Carson Daly in April, Shannon opened up about a tragic car accident that took the lives of her mother, baby sister and cousin. Shannon was just 4 years old at the time.

“I think when you lose a parent when you’re so young, you have a sense of how precious life is, and a kind of urgency,” Shannon told Daly through tears. “I think that makes me appreciative of people being alive, and time with people, and just appreciating the time on earth we do have people.”

The "White Lotus" actor is grateful for every moment with her family.

“Now that I'm a mom to Stella and Nolan, my two kids, and getting to live beyond the years my mother lived, [it] gives me such a sense of comfort,” Shannon said. “It’s a wonderful feeling.”

