Minnie Driver confesses the first word her son heard her say was the F-bomb

Minnie Driver is opening up about how her “birth plan went out the window” when she welcomed her son, Henry, in 2008.

“They told me I was having a girl; I had a boy,” Driver revealed on iHeartRadio’s parenting podcast “The Healthy Baby Show.” “I wanted the first word that he heard to be ‘love’ as I was pushing her out. And then my mum went, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s a boy.’ And I went, ‘F---! What the F---?’"

Minnie Driver and her son, Henry, posed together in 2021. David M. Benett / Getty Images for Warner Brothers

But that wasn’t the only surprise. Henry, who is now, 13, weighed 9 pounds, 12 ounces, when he was born. Driver’s doctor offered to do a C-section, but she declined. She was determined to have a vaginal delivery.

“Listen, 28 years of yoga and surfing and being an athlete, I can give birth,” Driver, 52, told podcast host Shazi Visram. "I'm not enormous but I can have a big baby."

After pushing out her not-so-little bundle of joy, the “Good Will Hunting" star said she required 43 internal stitches.

“I don’t remember this, but apparently I screamed… ‘You better stitch me up like a Prada handbag,’” she recalled.

Driver has largely raised Henry as a single mother and he shares her last name. While speaking with Visram, Driver described Henry’s dad as a "nice" person she briefly dated. In 2012, she revealed that he was a writer on her former TV series “The Riches.” The pregnancy was a surprise, as Driver had been told earlier in life that she was “barren.”

“I thought that love would come first and then a baby,” Driver shared. “But it’s only us that apply all of our strictures and dogma to what it should look like. And my mother said, 'You should bury the word "should" in the backyard. And forget about it.'”

Driver has since found happiness with filmmaker Addison O’Dea and occasionally shares photos of him and Henry on her social media. The couple have been in a relationship since 2019.

Driver famously dated her "Good Will Hunting' co-star Matt Damon and was briefly engaged to Josh Brolin in 2001.