Mindy Kaling shares rare (and adorable) video of her son talking to his own shadow

Mindy Kaling is celebrating her son Spencer’s second birthday with an adorable rare video you have to see.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, the multi-hyphenate star — who keeps her children’s faces hidden from social media — uploaded a cute clip to Instagram of her toddler dancing in his crib.

In the snippet, the baby boy has his back to the camera and waves to the wall. “Hi!” he repeatedly cheers as Kaling, 43, giggles in the background.

“Happy 2nd birthday to my son Spencer, who is the human personification of a hug,” she gushed in the caption. “I can’t describe the intense joy it is to be your mom. You remind this old cynical lady that the world is full of wonder, and fun can be found in the most mundane places.”

She added, “Here Spencer is greeting his friend, the morning shadow in his crib.”

Multiple celebrity friends celebrated Spencer’s birthday in the comments.

“Queer Eye” fashion expert Tan France wrote, “Oh my gosh, my heart can’t handle the cuteness.”

Andy Cohen simply commented, “Incredible” with a heart emoji.

Octavia Spencer said, “So damn cute.”

Actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, star of Kaling’s Netflix series “Never Have I Ever,” wrote, “Happy bday to the homie!” and included a heart emoji.

“The Mindy Project” star is also a mom to 4-year-old daughter Katherine.

Last week, the actor and producer took her daughter stargazing at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles with former “The Office” co-star B.J. Novak. The two previously dated and have remained so close that Novak is Katherine and Spencer’s godfather.

Kaling shared several photos on Instagram of their “star party.”

In the slideshow, Katherine looks through a massive telescope in one picture and points to the night sky as Novak holds her in another.

“My four year old had the best night of her life at our star party + Saturn spotting at @griffithobservatory!” Kaling began in the caption. “We kept her up way past her bedtime and it was worth it, even though it was cloudy last night. Thank you @bjnovak for sharing your passion for astronomy and for @orionbearastronomy and @griffithobservatory for a spectacular night!”

Novak also shared the sweet snap with his goddaughter on his Instagram story.

In August, Kaling addressed rumors that Novak is actually the father of her children.

“It doesn’t bother me,” he told Marie Claire in response to the speculation. “He’s the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far (the rumors haven’t) affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J.”

Throughout the years, she has praised Novak and his unbreakable bond with her children.

During an October 2020 interview with TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager, Kaling said, “You know, he said the funniest thing because he’s so attached to my older child, my daughter.”

She continued, “When I said, you know, ‘B.J., if something happens to me, it’s not like I have a husband, like, you have to just take the kids.’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, my God, don’t tempt me.’”