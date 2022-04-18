Mindy Kaling posts pic reminding us ‘it’s socially acceptable’ to match your kids on Easter

Totally twinning! Mindy Kaling and her daughter, Katherine, looked cute and coordinated on Easter Sunday.

The actor and her 4-year-old sported matching floral print dresses to celebrate the holiday, and they even wore similar white shoes.

Kaling, 42, shared a photo of herself holding onto her daughter and carrying her son, Spencer, 19 months, who also looked handsome in khaki pants and a navy shirt.

"Even my Hindu family is in awe of the power of Easter! Also, it’s one of the only times it’s socially acceptable to match clothes with your kids, which, as you can I see, I did. Happy Easter and lots of love to everyone!" the proud mom captioned her Instagram post.

Like many celebrities, the actor tends to only share photos of her children from behind without showing their faces in an effort to protect their privacy.

Kaling's fun-filled holiday weekend also included some arts and crafts, and she posted a photo of Katherine coloring some Easter eggs.

Since she became a mother, Kaling has given her fans small glimpses of her children, and she most recently shared a photo of them in January playing in a snowstorm.

In 2020, the star of "The Mindy Project" treated her fans to a photo of her and Katherine in honor of her birthday.

The same year, Kaling shared an adorable photo of Katherine walking toward her on Mother's Day.

In September 2021, the “Never Have I Ever” creator shared a photo from her son's first birthday and offered some details about his personality.

“My daughter Kit is pretty cautious with new people. Not this guy. If you happen to make eye contact with Spencer, he lights up like you are old war buddies and he makes a beeline to you," she captioned her post.