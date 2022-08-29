Mindy Kaling’s daughter has a stargazing party with her mom and B.J. Novak

Mindy Kaling's daughter, Katherine, is a little stargazer in the making.

The actor recently took the 4-year-old to Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles to stare at the stars, and Katherine's godfather, B.J. Novak, also came along for the experience.

Kaling, 43, on Sunday shared several photos of their fun night out on her Instagram page and said Katherine had "the best night of her life" at their star party.

"We kept her up way past her bedtime and it was worth it, even though it was cloudy last night," Kaling captioned the post. "Thank you @bjnovak for sharing your passion for astronomy and for @orionbearastronomy and @griffithobservatory for a spectacular night!"

In the first photo, the "Never Have I Ever" creator gives the peace sign with the city of Los Angeles in the background. The mother of two also shared a sweet photo of her little girl looking into a massive telescope and another of Novak holding her in his arms as they pointed out different stars in the sky.

Katherine's godfather shared the same photo on his Instagram story, and we couldn't help but notice that the 4-year-old was dressed quite appropriately for the occasion with her star- and moon-print leggings.

Mindy Kaling's daughter and B.J. Novak reach for the stars. @mindykaling / via Instagram

Kaling, who also has a son, Spencer, who's almost 2, has faced rumors in recent years that Novak is the father of her children. The two actors did indeed date for a time while starring together on "The Office" and they still have a close friendship. It seems the rumors don't exactly faze Kaling.

“It doesn’t bother me,” she told Marie Claire in an interview published earlier this month. “He’s the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far (the rumors haven’t) affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J.”

In a 2019 “Good Housekeeping” interview, Kaling revealed that her good pal was her daughter’s godparent.

“B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend,” she said during the interview. “He’s the godfather to my daughter, he comes over like once a week. Sometimes he’ll come over just to hang out with her.”

Kaling also once told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager that Novak adores spending time with her children.

“You know, he said the funniest thing because he’s so attached to my older child, my daughter,” she said during an October 2020 interview with Jenna. “When I said, you know, ‘B.J., if something happens to me, it’s not like I have a husband, like, you have to just take the kids.’ And he’s like ‘Oh, my God, don’t tempt me.’

“And he said the funniest thing. He was like, ‘Can you sue for god paternity rights?' Because he’s the godfather because he just like loves her so much.”