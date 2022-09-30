Mila Kunis explains why her family doesn't shut bathroom doors

Some parents consider the bathroom to be their privacy oasis — the one place they can still get a moment of alone time away from their little ones.

However, that’s not the case for Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. In the actors' family home, the bathroom door never closes.

“We have no closed doors in our house, that includes the bathroom," Kunis, 39, recently told E! News.

As far as the mother of two is concerned, there's no need shut anyone out.

“It’s just one of those (things) where, for better or for worse, as a family, and the kids, (we) have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," she explained.

The "Luckiest Girl Alive" star went on to admit she didn't envision having a privacy-free home before welcoming daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, to the world.

“I’d never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open," Kunis noted, adding that the kids prompted the open-door policy. "It doesn't matter if I closed it. It never made a difference."

The kids came knocking "every two seconds" anyway.

“I was like, ‘Oh, forget it. Just keep the door open,'" she sighed.

While there are those who might scoff at the idea of wide-open bathroom doors for the whole family, Kunis and Kutcher don’t worry about anyone judging their parenting ways. After all, they’ve faced backlash before.

In 2021, both of them opened up about family life in an interview for Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, confessing that bath time isn’t a big deal in their home.

“I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns. Ever,” Kunis said.

To which Kutcher added, “Here’s the thing, if you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

Later, after the pair’s reveal sparked a larger bathing debate, Kutcher leaned into his dad humor and shared an Instagram video of Kunis preparing to bathe their children, wherein he shouted, “You’re putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them?!”

