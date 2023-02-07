Meghan Trainor’s son makes the cutest cameo on ‘Australian Idol’ with his parents

"Australian Idol" has found its cutest superstar!

The contestant had red hair, little blue glasses, wore a black "Australian Idol" T-shirt and ... is the son of Meghan Trainor, one of the show's judges.

In a clip posted to Instagram Feb. 6, the "Me Too" singer's husband, Daryl Sabara, brought their son, Riley, out to center stage where he auditioned in front of the judges: his mom, radio host Kyle Sandilands, singer-songwriter Amy Shark and actor and singer Harry Connick Jr.

"The easiest 'yes' all season," Trainor wrote in the caption of the post about her 1-year-old.

The "Lips are Movin" singer immediately burst into laughter when she saw her son come out on stage.

"Well, well, what have we got here," one of the judges asked off camera.

"So cute," Trainor said, and another judge shouted out a "Hey mate."

Sabara hid behind Riley and said in his best baby voice, "My name's Riley and I'm going to sing the ABCs."

Trainor hunched over and belted out another huge laugh.

"If he's going to sing, I want to play with him," Connick Jr. declared before darting to the piano, where he played "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star."

He gave a quick hi to Riley on his walk over and Riley waved back, thanks to Sabara holding up his arm.

"He's about to run away," Trainor said. "Oh my God. How cute is he."

Sabara and the judges sang along to “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star," with Sabara making Riley dance by swinging his arms back and forth.

Riley's mom waved and shouted out, "Hi baby," after they finished singing. And once the judges and Sabara erupted in applause, Riley went to his mom for a big hug.

"Look how cute you are," she said while holding him.

Riley then grabbed one of the gold cards that the judges typically use when accepting a new contestant.

"Are you going to do the same thing Mommy does," Sabara asked Riley, who threw down the card, officially passing on, well, himself.

"He's too good for this show," Trainor exclaimed with a smile. "It's a no from him."

He headed out by blowing a kiss to his mom and high-fiving his dad.

Soon, he won't be the only one Trainor and Sabara are chasing around. The couple announced on TODAY that they're expecting baby No. 2!