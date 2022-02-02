Meghan Trainor opens up about struggling to love her postpartum body

Meghan Trainor often feels frustrated with her postpartum body.

“A lot of women are out there posting their stretch marks, and they write, ‘I love my tiger stripes, they gave me my boy,’” Trainor, 28, revealed in the March cover story for Parents. “I love my baby, but I can’t look at my stretch marks and honestly say, ‘Wow, I love them,’ you know?”

Trainor noted that fans are surprised when they learn that she struggles with her reflection. Her 2014 single “All About That Bass” became a body-positive anthem with lyrics such as,“Every inch of you is perfect from the bottom to the top.”

“People say, ‘You wrote songs about how much you love yourself,’” she shared. “And I say, ‘I wrote the songs because I needed them. Because I felt the opposite.”

Trainor and her husband, “Spy Kids” actor Daryl Sabara, welcomed their son Riley on Feb. 8, 2021. It wasn’t an easy pregnancy — she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes — and then Riley suffered from breathing issues after he was born via C-section.

“When you get your prize, ‘You’re like, ‘Oh my God, this was worth every stitch,” she said. “We had a lot of bumps.”

And the bumps didn’t end in the delivery room: Trainor also opened up about her difficulties with breastfeeding.

“When you google it or look it up on YouTube? They don’t tell you why it can suck. I’ll tell you why it might suck! Sometimes your nipples aren’t big around for your baby’s mouth,” she explained. “I didn’t know that was humanly possible.”

Riley will celebrate his first birthday next week. Trainor said the toddler is a fan of giving kisses and TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb's children's book "I've Loved You Since Forever." He's also a great sleeper, just like his mom.

Trainor and Sabara can't wait to give their sweet little boy some siblings.

“I’m gonna to try to get to four,” she said. “We’ll see what happens after three. I’m not doing less than that. I need three.”

