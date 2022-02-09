Meghan Trainor's baby is adorably unimpressed on 1st birthday — see the pic

Meghan Trainor has a 1-year-old!

Trainor, 28, celebrated little Riley's birthday as most parents in 2022 do — with cake and a social media post. But it was the birthday boy's reaction to the sweet treat that has people laughing.

In a carousel of photos from Riley's birthday celebration posted to Trainor's Instagram Monday, the "All About That Bass" singer and her husband, Daryl Sabara are posing with Riley, who is wearing a rainbow bowtie and sitting in front of a small cake with raspberries on top.

"Happy birthday Riley!" the first-time mom captioned the photos alongside celebratory emojis. "You are my everything! I love you to the moon and back. Best year of my life."

The seventh photo in Trainor's montage, which captured Riley in a brief moment of disinterest, really got people chattering.

Trainor later re-posted the photo to her Instagram stories requesting that people make it into a meme. meghantrainor / Instagram

"When you finally get to eat cake, but it's sugar free," the singer captioned the photo in her Instagram stories, followed by a request to make the photo into a meme.

Riley wasn't the only one making faces for the camera. Another snap from the birthday party showed the little boy smashing cake in his (slightly surprised) mom's face.

Talk about a cake smash! meghantrainor / Instagram

Trainor has been open about her motherhood journey. When Riley was 3 months old, Trainor opened up to TODAY about his scary birth.

“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” Trainor told TODAY Parents. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues. It was terrifying.”

Riley, who was breech and born by C-section, was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit after delivery, where he required a feeding tube.

“I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part,” Trainor told TODAY. “It was definitely a rough start. But we’re so lucky we got to bring him home after five days.”

