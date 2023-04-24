Meghan Trainor has apologized for her “careless” remarks about teachers said during the April 19 episode of her “Workin’ On It” podcast.

"I recently said, 'F teachers' on a podcast and it's not how I feel," she said in a TikTok video on April 23.

Trainor, 29, went on to explain the context of her comment.

“I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific,” Trainor said.

The Grammy winner went on to note that both she and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, were bullied by teachers in the past, and that experience played into her comment.

“So in the heat of the moment, I got angry and said, ‘F teachers.' F those specific human beings back in the day — but I did not mean that to all teachers,” she explained. “I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid. They are the most underappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don’t want to make excuses … I just want to [say] I am so sorry.

“I am so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad and I will remind myself that my words definitely have a consequence and I will be more more careful,” she added.

Trainor captioned her TikTok video: “I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you ❤️ Let’s work to make schools a better place together.”

During the podcast episode in question, Trainor shared that she and Sabara are homeschooling their 2-year-old son, Riley, to protect him from gun violence.

Gun violence is the leading cause of death for U.S. children — every day, 22 children are shot. Nearly 380 school shootings have occurred since the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado, with one of the most recent at The Covenant School in Nashville.

Trainor announced on TODAY in January that she and Sabara are expecting their second child together.

Trainor captioned her TikTok video: “I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you ❤️ Let’s work to make schools a better place together.”