Meghan Markle visits Uvalde to express her condolences 'as a mother'

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, visited Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday, after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, that killed 19 children and two teachers.

The duchess — who is mother to son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 11 months — took the trip "in a personal capacity as a mother" to offer her condolences and support in person, her spokesperson told NBC News.

The duchess pays respect at a makeshift memorial outside Uvalde County Courthouse in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26, 2022. Yasin Ozturk / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The former Meghan Markle, 40, was photographed with her head bowed down as she kneeled down and placed white flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of Uvalde County Courthouse. Meghan, who lives in California with husband Prince Harry and their children, was also seen walking around the site that had white crosses with blue hearts around a pond in honor of the 21 victims who died on May 24.

Volunteers at the nearby Herby Ham Activity Center, which is holding a blood drive, told Buzzfeed that the duchess also stopped by with two large crates of food donations.

The suspected gunman was an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by police after the May 24 massacre, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference Tuesday.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, places flowers as she mourns at a makeshift memorial outside Uvalde County Courthouse in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26, 2022. Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images

Vigils to honor the deceased were held this week in Uvalde, Austin and San Antonio, per NBC News. The families of the victims have also recounted the tragic day, sharing how they want the world to remember their kids and family members.

Steven Garcia, whose daughter Ellie was one of the victims, told TODAY that she called him to get to the school.

“The police barricaded and pushed us back out, so we just stood on the sidelines and watched this whole thing play out,” he said. “It’s the longest day ever. It was the longest day ever.”

Meghan, along with Prince Harry, previously paid tribute to the victims of the 2019 mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques. The couple visited the New Zealand House in London and signed the Book of Condolences on behalf of the royal family.

Last year, during their visit to New York, the spouses also visited the 9/11 memorial, honoring the victims at the waterfall pools that are located where the twin towers once stood.

Meghan and Harry are expected to attend Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.