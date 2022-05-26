IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meghan Markle visits Uvalde to express her condolences 'as a mother'

The duchess made the personal visit to offer her condolences and support the community experiencing unimaginable grief.

Meghan Markle pays respects at scene of Texas school shooting

May 26, 202201:03
By Liz Calvario and Diana Dasrath

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, visited Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday, after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, that killed 19 children and two teachers.

The duchess — who is mother to son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 11 months — took the trip "in a personal capacity as a mother" to offer her condolences and support in person, her spokesperson told NBC News.

Memorial for Texas school shooting victims
The duchess pays respect at a makeshift memorial outside Uvalde County Courthouse in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26, 2022. Yasin Ozturk / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The former Meghan Markle, 40, was photographed with her head bowed down as she kneeled down and placed white flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of Uvalde County Courthouse. Meghan, who lives in California with husband Prince Harry and their children, was also seen walking around the site that had white crosses with blue hearts around a pond in honor of the 21 victims who died on May 24.

Volunteers at the nearby Herby Ham Activity Center, which is holding a blood drive, told Buzzfeed that the duchess also stopped by with two large crates of food donations.

The suspected gunman was an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by police after the May 24 massacre, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference Tuesday.

TOPSHOT-US-SCHOOL-CRIME-TEXAS
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, places flowers as she mourns at a makeshift memorial outside Uvalde County Courthouse in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26, 2022.Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images

Vigils to honor the deceased were held this week in Uvalde, Austin and San Antonio, per NBC News. The families of the victims have also recounted the tragic day, sharing how they want the world to remember their kids and family members.

Steven Garcia, whose daughter Ellie was one of the victims, told TODAY that she called him to get to the school.

“The police barricaded and pushed us back out, so we just stood on the sidelines and watched this whole thing play out,” he said. “It’s the longest day ever. It was the longest day ever.”

Families of Texas school shooting victims on their tragic loss: ‘The longest day ever’

May 26, 202207:03

Meghan, along with Prince Harry, previously paid tribute to the victims of the 2019 mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques. The couple visited the New Zealand House in London and signed the Book of Condolences on behalf of the royal family.

Last year, during their visit to New York, the spouses also visited the 9/11 memorial, honoring the victims at the waterfall pools that are located where the twin towers once stood.

Meghan and Harry are expected to attend Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Liz Calvario

Liz Calvario is a Los Angeles-based reporter and editor for TODAY.com who covers entertainment, pop culture and trending news. She enjoys rocking a stylish outfit, a good cup of coffee, traveling and the soulful sounds of the Backstreet Boys.

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is NBC News’ entertainment producer and a senior reporter. 