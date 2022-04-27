Megan Fox tearfully discusses supporting her son’s decision to wear dresses

Megan Fox is sharing some insight on how she talks to her children about gender identity and bullying. The 35-year-old actor sat down with Glamour UK, where she discussed her 9-year-old son Noah’s decision to wear dresses and the importance of allowing him to express himself freely.

“Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is,” Fox shared. “Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality.”

The “Jennifer’s Body” star — who is also mother to 8-year-old Bodhi and 5-year-old Journey — added that from the time her sons were very young she’s “incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different.”

Fox acknowledged that she “can’t control the way other people react to my children” or the things their classmates “have been taught and then repeat to them.”

The “Transformers” actor said that the bullying is also a reason why she doesn’t put her children on social media anymore. Fox last posted a photo of herself with her children on Instagram after Halloween in 2018.

“I’m so proud of my kids. Noah is an unbelievable pianist. Noah can learn Mozart’s concerto in an hour and just absolutely shred on the piano,” she marveled, expressing how she would like to share those moments with people. “But I also don’t want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they’re going to say.”

Fox then got visibly emotional, tearing up as she explained that she sends her children to “a school where the other parents are similar in their beliefs” and most kids aren't on the internet.

“So they know that their parents are famous, but their knowledge of it is very limited,” she said. “I knew when they were very young, I wanted to try to protect them however I could and a lot of that had to do with limiting their exposure to the internet.”

Fox, who shares her sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, noted that so far they’ve done “a really good job” at maintaining their innocence.

“But I know I can’t protect them forever,” she continued, wiping a tear from her face. “Though I do have a child that suffers. So I have a lot of worries about that, because I just wish that humanity was not like this. Although my kid is so brave and my child is so brave and I know that they’ve chosen this journey for a reason. It’s just hard as a mom.”

Elsewhere, Fox also touched on the hardships of being a working and single parent. She expressed how she wishes that she could take her boys with her everywhere, and often gets emotional when she’s separated from them.

“I cry often, every new moon usually. I get in the bath and cry a lot about it, because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way. They are my DNA,” she explained. “It’s hard to not feel obligated to be with them all the time or to constantly feel like I’m not doing a good enough job, but I’m also separated from their father. So, I can only have them half of the time. That just is what it is.”

And while the time away from her children allows her to have moments for herself and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, she added, “But you always struggle with the guilt, kind of feeling like, ‘I haven’t done enough.’”

Back in 2021, Fox told TODAY with Hoda and Jenna about the emotional moments of seeing your kids grow up.

“I’m sure a lot of moms feel this way, where you (wish) you could every once in a while put them all back into that two-, three-year-old period because it’s hard to watch them grow up so quickly,” she said. “I actually really struggle with that a lot. I cry about it all the time. My phone will send me pictures of them when they were younger, and it’s hard to look at. It’s painful to love something so much.”