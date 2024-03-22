Megan Fox is a mom of three children, with ex Brian Austin Green. While the actors filed for divorce in 2020 (it was finalized in 2022), they're devoted to co-parenting together.

The former couple met on the set of Fox's former sitcom "Hope & Faith" in 2004 when Fox was 18 years old and Green was 30. They dated until 2010 and married in Hawaii at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Fox and Green share three children: Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7.

Green also has a 22-year-old son named Kassius with actor Vanessa Marcil and a 1-year-old son named Zane with his fiancée, professional dancer Sharna Burgess.

Fox is engaged to musician Machine Gun Kelly, who shares 14-year-old daughter Casie with his ex Emma Cannon.

Here's everything to know about Megan Fox's children.

Former couple Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have three children. JB Lacroix / WireImage

Noah Shannon Green

Fox's firstborn child, Noah Shannon Green, was born on September 27, 2012.

"He is healthy, happy, and perfect," Fox wrote on her Facebook page. "We are humbled to have the opportunity to call ourselves the parents of this beautiful soul and I am forever grateful to God for allowing me to know this kind of boundless, immaculate love."

Fox told "Glamour UK" that Noah started wearing dresses when he was a toddler, so she did research to understand her child better.

“Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is," Fox told the outlet. "Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality. So from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different."

Fox said she didn't want her kids on social media.

"I can’t control the way other people react to my children," Fox told Glamour UK, adding, "I can’t control the things that other children — that they go to school with — have been taught and then repeat to them. That’s also why I don’t really put my children on Instagram or social media. I’m so proud of my kids."

Green also defended Noah's clothing choices, telling “Hollywood Pipeline’s "Straight from the Source," "I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, ‘I don’t care. He’s 4 and if he wants to wear it then he wears it.’”

In 2018, Fox told TODAY.com that Noah, then 6, was an "unbelievable pianist" and wanted to be a fashion designer.

“Everything for him is about beauty, color, texture,” she said, adding that Noah "has the potential to be an incredible artist. He could be a Pablo Picasso — I’m not going to squash his vibrant, beautiful mind!”

Bodhi Ransom Green

Bodhi Ransom Green was born on February 12, 2014.

“Bodhi: Stunner. Clown. Unicorn,” Fox wrote in the Instagram caption of the birth announcement.

When Bodhi was two months old, Fox told Ellen DeGeneres that she got pregnant only two weeks into filming the action movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

“Anyone that’s been pregnant knows your first trimester can be pretty rough and you’re nauseous all day long," she said. "So I spent the whole shoot basically (sick).”

“The producers would come see me in the morning in the makeup trailer and I would be clinging to a box of saltines and we had kept pickles in the refrigerator for me," Fox told DeGeneres. "I was just constantly on the verge of vomiting.”

In 2018, Fox told TODAY.com that Bohdi was a "really evolved and kind, gentle spirit." In a 2023 "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" interview, Fox joked that Bohdi was "a little bro" and “The classic middle child where there’s no room to be bad."

Journey River Green

Journey River Green was born on August 4, 2016.

While pregnant with her third child, Fox said shehad some sort of communication with her unborn baby.

“You don’t hear an audible voice, but I feel like you receive messages from the child if you’re open to it,” Fox told Jimmy Kimmel. “For instance, this baby wanted me to live somewhere else, so we’re moving to a whole different place in Los Angeles because I feel like that’s where this baby wants to be raised.”

Fox added, “I also feel like this baby is telling me it’s kind of like a Wernher von Braun or an Elon Musk — like a super genius."

In 2023, Fox mentioned that Journey is “naughty and mischievous" and “charming and so so cute" during her “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit” interview.

Fox added, “When he was 3, he already knew like 1,600 species of dinosaurs. So his mind is very powerful.”